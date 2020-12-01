Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) launches within its repair network, as well as within Eurorepar Car Service a new dynamic incoming payment solution offered by Score Secure Payment (SSP), a fintech specializing in the entire value chain of payment, acceptance, acquisition, processing, security and recovery through redemption of claims.

In an increasingly digitalized economic environment, the customers are looking for flexibility in terms of payment. The system allows them, in a few clicks, via computer, tablet or mobile phone to pay their after-sales services online. The payment is also possible in a delay or in several times.

The networks, for their part, benefit from a simple to use system, a transparent process through a thorough monitoring of payments, and optimization of their cash flow. The system will also be available on the 24/7 service box equipping numerous dealerships, which allows to offer an extended service.

Groupe PSA aims to expand the portfolio and the quality of its services to the customers of its automotive brands and its multi-brand after-sales network, by firmly putting the digitalization and simplification of all interfaces with customers at the heart of its strategy, in order to ensure seamless customer journey.

This initiative of the introduction of general e-payment follows other digital innovations implemented by the group in the field of after-sales services. Amongst them, the worldwide deployment of Videocheck (sending video to the customer accompanied by an estimate of the work to be done), the self-reception 24/7 which is being gradually extended in Groupe PSA brand networks or online appointments (on line-Booking) which already received approval from more than 20% of the guests.

A partnership with a fintech specialist

The offer designed by SSP was of real interest to Groupe PSA. The fintech SSP offers payment facilities via various payment methods (card, transfer, SEPA direct debit) without charge to the customer. Garage operators have many advantages: cash advance (in the case where their customers would opt in multiple times), guarantee (in the case of an unpaid transaction) and economies of scale associated with the use of the solution. Moreover, the fees paid by repairers on transactions are particularly competitive.

Rapid and proactive international development

PSA Aftermarket plans to unfold the solution internationally to all its subsidiaries and importers. In Europe, 17 countries will be equipped by the end of the first half of 2021 and deployment outside Europe will continue in the second half of the year in Russia, Turkey, Morocco, Tunisia, Brazil and Argentina, before other countries in a second phase.

Delphine Lafon Degrange, Director of Marketing Digital PSA Aftermarket said: "This newservice is a major step in digitalizing and simplifying our after-sales journey, and gives our customers real flexibility. Among the decision criteria that made us choose SSP, one was SSP's natural agility enabling it to adapt its services to the specific expectations of our group. At the time of phygital and dematerialization, Groupe PSA was looking for an actor capable of responding to the complexity of addressing issues of multi-network (certified repairers, as well as Eurorepar Car Service), multi-use, and multi-means of payment with an international dimension. Innovation, commitment and agility make SSP an ideal partner for this project".

Eddy Combier, CEO of SSP said: "By accompanying PSA in the development of an innovative transactional experience for its clients, SSP anchors its development strategy outside the French borders by granting itself the confidence of an international group. Our mission has been to provide reliable, secure and sustainable solutions that are fully in line with the needs of customers and garages. These are challenges that require the most advanced technologies and expertise in order to process requests as quickly as possible and respond to them with the utmost precision. By adapting our value proposition to meet its particular challenges, we are very pleased to allow PSA to put its approach to payment in a new perspective".

