Blueair, a world-leader in air purification for home and professional use, announced it has donated more than $1 million in cash to U.S. hospitals, schools and a Chicago-nonprofit in alignment with Giving Tuesday 2020. The company is also donating air purifiers to organizations it's supporting, extending clean indoor air access to the communities they serve.

At a time when more than ever people are in need, a recent Gallup poll found that fewer people are able to provide support through charitable giving with giving expected to be down nearly 10% this year. Blueair was founded on the principle of providing access to clean air for children for the next generation. And in a year where air quality is so important, Blueair wanted to give back even more to communities hit hardest.

"As a business we were fortunate to thrive this year given we provide a product that keeps consumers healthy at the precipice of clean air concern. It is Blueair's mission to provide access to clean air, which was incredibly important this year due to the impacts of the global pandemic and rapidly changing climate," said Andy Lu, General Manager, North America and Head of Global eCommerce for Blueair. "This has been an extremely challenging year for many, and at Blueair we see it as our responsibility to give back and support those communities in need."

Blueair is committed to creating the safest environment for children and the community they are a part of to develop and grow. A purpose-driven company, Blueair focuses on supporting the next generation particularly those most disadvantaged, and those most affected by air pollution. With that, this Giving Tuesday Blueair is supporting organizations across the country including four hospitals, eleven schools and a Chicago-based community organization.

Hospitals

Blueair partnered with two hospitals in its hometown of Chicago, Ann Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Rush University Medical Center, part of the Rush System for Health, and two in California where many have been impacted by the wildfires, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. Blueair funds will be used in different ways, from supporting the treatment of children to funding critical research. For example, the partnership with Lurie Children's will fund an epidemiology study to trace the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

School Systems

Supporting children in a learning environment is a high priority for Blueair and guided the decision to donate to eleven schools impacted by outdoor air quality. In Oregon, three schools in the McKenzie School District and six schools in the Phoenix-Talent School District have been drastically impacted by the wildfires this season. Funds to these schools will go to bolstering remote learning capabilities and to the families impacted by the wildfires, many of whom have lost their homes and belongings. At Southside Occupational Academy in Chicago, donations will support the school's virtual Culinary Arts program, to make remote learning more engaging, and the donation to the Young Leaders Elementary School in the South Bronx, facilitated by the Fund for Public Schools, will support its remote learning program.

Additionally, Blueair is committed to its hometown of Chicago and is supporting My Block, My Hood, My City and the good work it's doing for youth on the South Side.

