Andersen Global expands into Azerbaijan by way of a Collaboration Agreement with independent Baku-based law firm MGB Law Offices, adding coverage and positioning the organization for further expansion between Europe and Asia.

Founded in 1995, MGB Law Offices, which has ten lawyers, has been recognized by IFLR1000, Legal500 and Chambers and Partners as the leading law firm in Azerbaijan. Led by Managing Partner Ismail Askerov, the full-service firm offers solutions in various industries such as oil and gas, aviation, banking and finance, insolvency and restructuring, tax, privatization law and foreign investment. The firm's client base includes blue-chip multinationals, international financial institutions, insurance companies, airlines, telecom companies and other business entities.

"We are proud of our ability to consistently deliver best-in-class services, and our comprehensive solutions position us to be one of the most reputable law firms in the market by allowing us to meet the different needs of our individual clients," Ismail said. "Our non-exclusive collaboration with Andersen Global strengthens our commitment to our clients and further enhances our ability to work across borders, industries and practice areas to meet their ever-evolving needs. We look forward to working side-by-side with like-minded individuals who share our vision and values."

"Our expansion continues to be driven by client needs and our goal is to have global coverage and full-service capabilities through our member firms and collaborating firms," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Ismail and his team's dedication to stewardship and in-depth understanding of the Azerbaijan business environment made them the perfect addition to our team in the region, better equipping us to provide seamless service around the world."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 218 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005506/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700