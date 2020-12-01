The peak DC capacity of the project has been reduced, along with the size of the battery storage element of the facility.A Solar Energy Corporation of India tender inviting bids to set up a 100 MWac solar project plus 50 MW/150 MWh of battery energy storage in the state of Chhattisgarh, floated in September, has had its deadline extended for a second time and the scale of the facility changed. Based on government land in Rajnandgaon district, and originally calling for a 200 MWp DC capacity, the deadline for bidding to develop the facility had already been extended from October 27 to last Friday ...

