Akeyless Security Announces NewRelic's President & COO, Michael Christenson, as New Board Member

The pioneering Secrets Management company is gearing up for growth and global expansion; Announcement comes days after CISOs of BNP, Cimpress and Telefonica join advisory board

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Akeyless Security, the provider of breakthrough technology for Cloud Security, announced the joining of Michael Christenson, NewRelic (NASDAQ:NEWR) President & COO, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Christenson joins Akeyless Board of Directors with over 30 years of invaluable experience in leading companies and transforming strategy into execution. Christenson is the President and COO of New Relic, the cloud-based application performance monitoring (APM) market leader, focused on business enablement. Prior to his role at New Relic, Christenson amassed a wide-arching executive experience in enterprise software, financial and corporate development at Fortune 500 companies such as CA Technologies, Allen & Company, Citigroup, and more.

"I'm impressed by the innovation and vision Akeyless brings to the industry and excited to become an investor and join its Board of Directors ", said Christenson.

Akeyless Security, the Secrets Management company, provides a Zero-Trust, Secrets Management-as-a-service platform catering to a variety of business and technology needs, including cloud transition, DevOps, multi-cloud architecture and data protection.

"We are very fortunate and privileged to have such an esteemed business leader as Michael Christenson joining our Board of Directors," said Shai Onn, Co-Founder, Chairman & President of Akeyless. "Mr. Christenson is a highly valuable addition to Akeyless' Board. With his insights and vast experience, we will be able to further develop and deliver on Akeyless' mission - providing the best-in-class solution for a unified, robust and secured Secrets Management for organizations in diverse business verticals."

"Akeyless is uniquely positioned to gain market leadership in addressing organizations' needs for an effective, modern and secured Secrets Management solution", said Yoav Tzruya, General Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and an Akeyless investor and board member. "We are excited to join forces and work together with Mike Christenson. Having Mike on our board is a testament to Akeyless' potential and vision. We look forward to working with Mike and expanding our global partners network".

About Akeyless :

Akeyless provides an innovative, SaaS-based Vault Platform for Secrets Management and Zero-Trust Access. Akeyless manages and secures all types of Secrets (authentication, authorization, and encryption) for multiple use cases, in all environments. Akeyless seamlessly integrates with DevOps platforms and also provides for work-from-anywhere access, Password management & Encryption keys management. The Akeyless Vault is fast to onboard, highly scalable, compatible with legacy systems, and offers best-in-class TCO.

