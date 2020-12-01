Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.: Sapience Therapeutics Appoints J. Andrew Sanford to Its Board of Directors

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult to treat oncology indications, announced today that it has appointed J. Andrew Sanford to its Board of Directors. Mr. Sanford has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking, equity capital markets, corporate finance and business development across multiple industries including the biopharmaceutical sector.

"We welcome Andy to our board and look forward to his contributions as we continue to build Sapience by advancing our pipeline of peptides against undruggable targets in cancer, including ST101 which entered the clinic earlier this year," said Barry Kappel, Sapience's president and chief executive officer. "Andy has a long-standing track record as a trusted strategic and financial advisor to the leadership teams of many biotech companies, and we are delighted to have him join our board."

Mr. Sanford commented, "I am delighted and honored to join the Board of Directors of Sapience Therapeutics. I look forward to utilizing my investment banking experience by working with the management team and my fellow Board members in helping Sapience to realize its growth and strategic objectives. The Company has an exciting and important opportunity to develop its novel peptide-based therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients with life-threatening diseases."

Mr. Sanford has built a successful career in finance, with a measurable track record of driving new business and market share expansion across a broad client base which includes corporate, private equity, venture capital and institutional investors. In 2019, he retired from Wells Fargo Securities, where he served as a Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets and Group Head from May 2007 to July 2019. In this capacity, Mr. Sanford ran all aspects of the equity capital markets business including new business equity origination, new issue syndication and convertible bond and corporate derivatives new business origination. He also served as a member of the Investment Banking and Capital Markets Operating Committee from January 2009 to July 2019.

Prior to his time at Wells Fargo Securities, Mr. Sanford worked at J.P. Morgan Securities where he served as a Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets from May 2000 to May 2005. From August 1987 to May 2000, Mr. Sanford worked at Citigroup where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets. Mr. Sanford received a B.A. with honors from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. With platform-based discovery of peptide therapeutics that disrupt protein-protein interactions, Sapience's molecules hold potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead compound, ST101, is a first-in-class molecule with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements herein other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties (including with respect to Sapience's preclinical and clinical development programs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to the application of the net proceeds from the offering to Sapience's product development objectives, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

