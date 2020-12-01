DJ SThree: Issue of Shares

SThree (STEM) SThree: Issue of Shares 01-Dec-2020 / 14:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 December 2020 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that today it issued 21,781 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 132,954,170 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 132,918,403 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 35,767 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 88832 EQS News ID: 1151921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

