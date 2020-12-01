Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Kate Maloney to Executive Vice President

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / The Board of Directors and Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather are pleased to announce the promotion of Kathryn Maloney, SVP, Trust Services Director, to Executive Vice President.

Kate is a highly talented executive who has played a key role in delivering impressive growth and success to the Bank's Trust department," explained Mr. Gilfeather. "Her strategic and managerial skills go far beyond the Trust discipline as her unique insight and contributions have routinely benefited the Bank at large."

Ms. Maloney joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2014 as a Senior Vice President and Trust Services Director to lead the Trust Division in Orange County, develop another division in Westchester County, and to grow the Special Needs Trusts portfolio.

In the six years Kate has been with the bank, she has led her team to grow the department by $217 million (79% growth) in assets under management. Kate has been diligently working on the rollout of the Orange Wealth Management program which is comprised of: Orange Wealth Solutions (Financial Planning), Orange Wealth Navigator (Account Aggregation), and the Document Vault (Online Record Retention).

"Orange Bank & Trust Company is not only a great place to Bank but an amazing place to work," said Ms. Maloney. "I appreciate the opportunity to continue to work alongside the brightest bankers in the Hudson Valley."

Prior to joining Orange Bank & Trust, Kate worked in ever increasing Trust roles at M & T Bank, Fiduciary Trust, Bank of America, Bank of Millbrook, and Hudson Valley Bank.

Kate joins Robert Peacock, Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Ruhl, Westchester Regional President, John Bartolotta, Rockland Regional President, Greg Sousa, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, and Michael Coulter, Chief Lending Officer as Executive Vice Presidents for the Company.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1.5 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. In the spring of 2021, the Bank will be opening new offices in the Bronx and Nanuet, Rockland County.

