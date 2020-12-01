The goal of this accreditation is to advance an industry-wide benchmark on the essential standards of higher education to ensure better employability of students, post course completion.? Today, EMPLIOS announces the launch of this worldwide accreditation.

The impact of the current global health crisis has increased the pressure on higher schools to optimize the occupational integration of their fresh graduates. All higher schools, particularly in the fields of business and engineering, are now posed with the need to ramp up their teaching methodologies to ensure better employability of their students, as it directly affects the value of their diploma.

International and independent organization, EMPLIOS, which audits and certifies higher education institutions, announces the launch of its EMPLIOScope method, which evaluates the techniques used by the institutions to professionalize students and graduates to ensure optimal employability once the students complete their courses.

"Such employability is at the core of our approach because the main purpose of a higher education institution is to make sure that its students and graduates are integrated into the business world durably and in optimal conditions," says EMPLIOS Chairman Pierre-Alain Rogel. "We rely on a pool of companies ranging from sole entrepreneurs to large international corporate groups, including small and medium-sized businesses that continuously provide us with advice about the skills and capabilities currently in demand in the job market."

Consequently, EMPLIOS devised a dynamic, 360° evaluation matrix that employs over 500 criteria to perform a quantitative and qualitative assessment of how relevant an audited school's educational means and methods are, in ensuring optimal employability of its students.

?"I took part in the accreditation processes of several higher business schools and the over-emphasis of current accreditations on academic knowledge and research came as a surprise to me. Student professionalization was falling through the net." Rogel goes on to say, "EMPLIOS, therefore, ensures that schools take all possible measures to ensure optimal employability of their students.

The EMPLIOS accreditation comes as a supplement to existing accreditations. It provides a strong guarantee for accredited higher schools to stand out in terms of all-rounded excellence, exceptional quality, and international value.

