Indicative Announcement on the Impending Expiry of Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme under the Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme
I. Details of the Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme
Pursuant to the requirements of the Draft of Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme, Administrative Measures of Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. and the relevant requirements, there are 635 employees participating in Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme, holding 271,300,000 shares (RMB) in total. Pursuant to the Announcement regarding the Completion of Share Purchase in Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (L2018-032) disclosed by the Company on 23 May 2018, the Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme has entrusted Industrial Securities Assets Management Co., Ltd.(????????????) to establish the "Designated Asset Management Plan of Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme of the Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.", pursuant to which the Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme has accumulatively bought 16,063,800 stocks of the Company via block trading on the secondary market, with an average transaction price of approximately RMB16.72 per share and the transaction amount of RMB268,586,736.00. The above stocks purchased are to be locked up in accordance with the requirements with a lock-up period of 12 months since the disclosure date of the aforementioned announcement, being from 23 May 2018 to 22 May 2019.
II. Details of Previous Vesting of the Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme
On May 2019, the Management Committee of the Employee Stock Ownership Scheme held meeting and determined that 616 holders of Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme shall vest 5,869,169 stocks according to the performances in 2018 and individual assessment result, and the shares of the remaining holders with unsatisfactory assessment or who resigned were temporarily not vested or adjusted their vested shares. The Company completed relevant matters such as the transfer of the aforementioned stocks and for details, please refer to the Announcement on Quota Distribution and Equity Allocation of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.(No.: L2019-033) disclosed by the Company on 30 May 2019.
III. Subsequent Arrangement before the Expiration of the Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme
1. As of the date of this announcement, 5,553,816 stocks of the Company are held under the Phase III Stock Ownership Scheme.
