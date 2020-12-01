Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation has announced that Cooley LLP has been awarded the inaugural "Partner in Excellence" Award. The Partner in Excellence Award was established to recognize the pro bono achievements of CT Corporation's law firm customers.

"CT Corporation proudly partners with our law firm customers in support of their pro bono programs," said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation. "We are inspired by the efforts of all our clients, now more than ever. I am delighted to present CT Corporation's inaugural Partner in Excellence Award to Cooley for their tremendous impact in giving local organizations the legal tools necessary to respond to the COVID-19 crisis."

"At Cooley, giving back to our local communities is one of our core firm values. We are proud to have provided pro bono legal support to organizations that responded to the pandemic by mobilizing quickly to provide grassroots support, emergency food, PPE and other assistance," said Maureen Alger, pro bono partner, Cooley LLP.

CT Corporation offers a suite of pro bono services for law firms in the areas of business formation, foreign qualification, due diligence, UCC services, registered agent, charitable solicitation registration, sales tax exemption for nonprofits, and business licenses in the US and globally.

?For over 125 years, CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. With a global reach into over 190 countries, more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT to handle their compliance needs.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

