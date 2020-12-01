On October 5, 2020, the shares in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from ECIT AS to the shareholders in the Company. Today, December 1, 2020, ECIT AS issued a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) (ME, ISIN code SE0005991601, order book ID 37031) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB