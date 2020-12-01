GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X Hosted FOCUS SUMMIT 2021 and Launches Tightening Body Mousse

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC:GHHC), through its Vitana-X subsidiary, a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to provide the following business update.

Alois Anichhofer, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "We remain on track and are right now in the final step to get the acquisition of the European Licensee completed."

Vitana-X hosted the "FOCUS SUMMIT 2021" event on November 14, which was streamed live directly from the Vitana-X Broadcast Studios in Dresden, Germany. Using the latest digital technology and several cameras, the online stream reached countless viewers and guests, who experienced a short-lived top event in HD television format from the comfort of their own home. Vitana-X was present with its entire management and an international team of European executives and gave an exclusive insight into the near future and the upcoming global expansion in 2021. Among other things, the designated managing directors of a few African nations, such as Kenya, Ghana and South Africa were connected live for the first time.

Another special highlight of the day was the starting shot for the company's new skin care series: "TIGHTENING BODY MOUSSE" by Vitana-X. The product is unique in its composition and is based on significant studies, that show how this formula works effectively against cellulite as well as other skin aging issues.

"This is certainly a special moment in the young and successful history of the company", commented Vitana-X co-founder Bernhard Sammer. "All our international business partners who joined the online event are among the first people in the world to experience this revolutionary product. And I think everyone present immediately understood what can be achieved with such a product effect on the global beauty and cosmetics market. In any case, we are very happy to have achieved all of this in such a short time and would like to thank all our partners and, in particular, our scientists and product developers."

Tightening Body Mousse by Vitana-X is now available exclusively on www.vitanax.com.

About GH Capital / Vitana-X

GH Capital, Inc.'s (OTC:GHHC) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2019, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

