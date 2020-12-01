Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Announces Multi-phase Stock Buyback

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio", or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a leading designer, manufacturer and retail outlet for the Bergio Brand of designer jewelry, including exquisite collections of rings, necklaces, earrings, and other fine accessories, is pleased to announce a new multi-phase stock buyback program.

Under this initial phase of the repurchase program, Bergio International, Inc.'s CEO Berge Abajian will buy from the open market at least $50,000 and up to $100,000.00 of Company common stock.

Berge Abajian CEO of Bergio International, Inc. stated, "As everyone is aware, I have already converted $500,000.00 of stockholders loans into 17 Million restricted shares of BRGO which shows my full commitment to the success of Bergio." He added, "I'm very excited to commit to this buyback, it falls in line with our commitment to stop the toxic funder dilution, having already settled over $400,000.00 of convertible notes, saving Bergio over $200,000.00 in interest and fees along with many millions of shares in dilution."

"A strong balance sheet is essential to execute on our future plans, we have many opportunities presented to us which we're reviewing and evaluating for the best fit for our future growth" he concluded.

An 8-k will be filed following this announcement. In addition, Form 4's will be filed as required and as part of our transparency.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand is our most important asset. The Bergio brand is associated with high-quality, handcrafted and individually designed pieces with European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship and a bold flair for the unexpected. Bergio, is one of the most coveted brands of fine jewelry. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. As President, CEO and Head Designer of Bergio, Berge Abajian performs a highly successful balancing act, accomplished with equal parts precision and passion. An informed and inspirational leader, Berge directs the company with the eye and soul of a designer and the mind of a businessman. The role that is perhaps closest to his heart, however, is that of designer. With family jewelry roots reaching back the 1930s, Berge is a third generation jeweler and a purist when it comes to design. Berge's understanding of every aspect, in both design and manufacturing, creates collections that are nothing short of peerless in craftsmanship and style. Berge creates a collection, he looks well beyond the drawing board. Berge focuses on the woman who will ultimately wear his pieces, bringing to creation a magnificent piece of jewelry that reflects the beauty and vitality a woman possesses. Bergio creations are a seamless blend of classic elegance and subtle flair, adding to a woman's charm while never overpowering her.

It is our intention to establish Bergio as a holding company for the purpose of establishing retails stores worldwide. Our branded product lines are products and/or collections designed by our designer and CEO Berge Abajian and will be the centerpiece of our retail stores. We also intend to complement our own quality-designed jewelry with other products and our own specially-designed handbags. This is in line with our strategy and belief that a brand name can create an association with innovation, design and quality which helps add value to the individual products as well as facilitate the introduction of new products.

