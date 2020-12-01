Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") announces that it has granted today a total of 450,000 stock options to purchase Class A Subordinate Voting Shares in the capital of the Company ("Class A Shares") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per Class A share, expiring on December 1, 2025. The closing price of the Company's Class A Shares on November 30, 2020 was $0.24. These options vest immediately and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company further announces that Glenn Kasner, President of RJK, has entered into an agreement with the Company pursuant to which he has agreed, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to settle $156,940.86 owing to him for a loan made to the Company by issuing to him 871,894 Class A Shares at a price of $0.18 per Class A Share.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

Email: info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

