Nathan Abbott Team: Abbott Team Partners with eXp Realty and Delivers Record-Breaking Sale on the Emerald Coast

Top Performing Real Estate Team Partners With the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in the U.S. and Sells a Record-Breaking $16 Million Residential Single-Family Home

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 /Today, the Abbott Team is proud to announce its partnership with eXp Realty while delivering a record-breaking $16 million sale of a residential single-family home on Florida's Emerald Coast.

The newly formed partnership with eXp Realty allows the Abbott Team to expand their business and provide customers with even more resources to help them with their real estate needs, bringing more buyers to the Emerald Coast.

"I am excited to form this partnership with eXp Realty, which is the fastest-growing real estate company in the country, as this will allow us to seamlessly expand and will offer our customers access to more resources and technology, helping them find their dream homes," said Nathan Abbott, owner of Abbott Team powered by eXp Realty.

Abbott Team kicked off the partnership with eXp Realty by closing on the record-breaking nearly $16 million sale of a residential single-family home located on Florida's Emerald Coast. Recently featured in the Wall Street Journal, as the "crown jewel" of Florida, the Emerald Coast has long been a vacation destination because of its beautiful beaches coupled with all the modern conveniences one expects in this day and age.

The family who purchased this magnificent home, purchased it as a vacation home after exploring this amazing coast. "This area of Florida is magical and so many are inspired by the beauty, health and wellness that our area delivers that they don't want to leave," said Nathan. The home is along Northwest Florida's Emerald Coast, on Scenic 30A. It is a 9790 square foot home with 8 bedrooms, and 9.5 baths, a large guest house, and two pools. Complete with amazing Gulf front amenities and a level of construction detail that raises a higher standard of expectation, for the Emerald Coast, this home is in the mecca of luxury along the coast with beautiful beaches made of quartz crystal and emerald-colored waters.

"As more and more people work remotely, so many begin to look for new places to call their office/home, so why not work from the beach? We have a ton of sunshine on a glistening and safe coastline providing plenty of outdoor space to spread your wings and take in the surrounding natural beauty," commented Nathan. "As a native to the area and third-generation realtor, I am honored to introduce people to my home and to watch them breathe in this beautiful place. In addition, because I have lived here my entire life, myself, and my team, are fully equipped and able to truly guide someone through any price point that they may desire."

Abbott Team is a family-owned and operated native real estate brand in Northwest Florida, but is now aligned with eXp Realty who provides exposure internationally. Since the 1960s, the Abbott family name has been synonymous with real estate along the Emerald Coast, starting with the original Abbott Realtor, William W. Abbott, Sr. Today, husband and wife duo Nathan and Erin Abbott, and sister Amanda, carry on the real estate tradition, along with their team, as the third generation of Abbott Realtors. They are honored to grow the Abbott Team with amazing local agents, who have become part of their real estate family culture.

About Nathan Abbott Team

The Nathan Abbott Team specializes in real estate services along Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast. They are natives to the area and would be honored to serve you. For more information, please call (850) 610-0110, or visit https://www.NathanAbbottTeam.com. The office is located at 9657 Highway 98 West, Miramar Beach, FL 32550.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) owns eXp Realty, eXp Commercial and Virbela.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 38,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom Australia and South Africa. As a subsidiary of a publicly-traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Virbela is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company's website at www.virbela.com.

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://expworldholdings.com/.

