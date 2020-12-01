Customer behavior patterns have changed and continue to change substantially in the US retail industry. It has progressively become more challenging for retailers to understand and meet their customers' needs and demands. How can US retail industry players identify, evaluate, and overcome the challenges posed by these changes? Infiniti's experts have estimated these changes in the industry and identified the need for crucial changes within retail companies' marketing strategies and business models. To ensure that businesses are prepared for the US retail industry's future, Infiniti's experts provide them with in-depth insights into their markets and offer comprehensive solutions to potential challenges. To prepare for the US retail industry's challenging and compelling future with our extensive demand and customer intelligence solutions and in-depth insights from our industry experts, request a free proposal.

The retail industry has witnessed the substantial change over recent years, including rising digitization, changing consumers' behaviors, and dynamic market trends. US retail industry experts have forecasted exponential growth, coupled with significant changes in coming years. These changes are expected to require major changes in business structures and marketing approaches for retailers. Infiniti's experts analyzed the upcoming trends in the US retail industry and identified certain changes that retailers must prepare efficiently. Our experts highlighted key questions that retailers must ask themselves in their recent article to help US retail industry players identify their strengths, weaknesses, and what changes they need to make. Answering these questions will provide retail companies with the insights required to make necessary changes to their business strategies and effectively prepare for the future of retail.

The US retail industry is experiencing reinvention and transformation at an unprecedented speed. Due to this, the US retail industry's future will be as challenging as it will be rewardingsays a retail industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's retail industry experts asked the following crucial questions that need to be answered by US retail industry players to ensure they are prepared for the forecasted future of the market:

Are you meeting target customers' needs and demands online and offline? Retailers must ensure the adoption of omnichannel business strategies and marketing.

Are you prepared to cope with the diversifying strategies of other retailers? The competition has risen substantially due to the increasing number of non-retailers entering the retail industry.

Is your business positioned to win the talent war? Retailers across the industry are modifying their offerings to include improved services and customer experiences.

