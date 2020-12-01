DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 01-Dec-2020 / 16:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 December 2020 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 30 November 2020, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 144,685,771 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share, excluding 60,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. As at 30 November 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 144,685,771 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 88846 EQS News ID: 1152007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

