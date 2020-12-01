Regulatory News:

Groupe Séché SAS, a holding company that controls Séché Environnement SA (Paris:SCHP), announces that on December 1, 2020, it exercised one of the two unilateral promises to sell Séché Environnement shares granted for its benefit by ICM SA on September 15, 20201

This unilateral promise to sell involved a total of 220,000 Séché Environnement shares at a price of €44.00 per share.

As a result, Groupe Séché SAS currently holds 4,859,483 Séché Environnement shares (vs. 4,639,483 shares before exercise) i.e. 61.84% of the capital and 73,40% of the voting rights of Séché Environnement based on the capital and voting rights existing on November 30, 2020.

Groupe Séché SAS is the holding company of the Séché family. In particular, it holds the Séché family's interest in Séché Environnement of which it is the reference shareholder.

