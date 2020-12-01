DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020 01-Dec-2020 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020 Dublin, December 1st, 2020 The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2020 (the "Report") The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Press Release RFS 2020 [1] Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland Phone: +33 (0)176338436 E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com ISIN: FR0013416716 AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 1151975 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1151975 01-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a1dfbf9e814dffa6fafcbdb2fd4b336c&application_id=1151975&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

