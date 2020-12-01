Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces that it has today (01 December 2020) issued 250,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 234.50 pence per ordinary share.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company's issued share capital comprises 291,639,480, of which 515,473 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 291,124,007.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798

01 December 2020