ViiV Healthcare and Shutterstock Studios unite to tackle outdated perceptions of HIV

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / ViiV Healthcare and Shutterstock Studios today announced the launch of a new online photo gallery 'HIV in View.' The gallery is produced by Shutterstock in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare. The collection, curated with the support of people living with HIV, leverages Shutterstock's global network of over one million creators to deliver a repository of high-resolution images depicting what it means to live with HIV today.

People living with HIV stepped forward to be among the first photographed for this gallery, with the intention of helping shift the world's perception of HIV and move away from outdated stereotypes. From today, World AIDS Day 2020, the gallery will be free for all to access and use in projects, campaigns and communications* with the hope that it will increase awareness around HIV and break down barriers to stigma that still exist.

"Our mission at ViiV Healthcare is to leave no person living with HIV behind," said Dacia Hibbert, General Manager, ViiV Healthcare Canada. "To see our mission through we must tackle and reduce HIV-related stigma. For far too long, Canadians have seen limited and outdated representations of what it is to live with HIV, and this partnership with Shutterstock will provide authentic photography for free and present the public with current and real representations of what it is to live with HIV today."

A person starting treatment at 20 years old is now able to expect to see their 77th birthday[1]. Even with these advances, people living with HIV face unique challenges that affect their quality of life every day. Stigma remains a persistent threat to the health and well-being of many people living with HIV, and can often impact their ability to consistently access life-saving treatments and social support systems[2]. In the battle to challenge the negative assumptions about HIV, shining a light on the truth can be a potent strategy. Sharing the true picture and experiences of people living with HIV is key to undermining stigma.

"This partnership is an important step to combatting stigma for Canadians living with HIV," said Marvelous Muchenje, Manager, Community Relations, ViiV Healthcare Canada. "Canadians need to know that advancements in prevention, treatment, and care means people living with HIV can live longer and healthier lives and having images that reflect that is an important part of creating an understanding of the reality of people living with HIV."

[1] May et al. Impact on life expectancy of HIV-1 positive individuals of CD4+ cell count and viral load response to antiretroviral therapy. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24556869/ Last accessed: November 2020.

[2] Avert. HIV stigma and discrimination. Available at: https://www.avert.org/professionals/hiv-social-issues/stigma-discrimination Last accessed: November 2020.

A selection of images that can be found in the 'HIV in View' gallery.

The 'HIV in View' gallery is produced by Shutterstock and created in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare. All images can be downloaded royalty free here: https://www.shutterstock.com/explore/viiv-collaboration

*The HIV in View collection will be offered for free under Shutterstock's standard license to use in projects, campaigns and communications. Users who require the enhanced license will be charged the higher license fee, of which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to (RED), a non-profit organisation helping fund the fight to end AIDS, at the discretion of Shutterstock. For additional information on the license comparison, visit: https://www.shutterstock.com/license-comparison.

