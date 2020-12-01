The following information is based on a press release from Peab AB (PEAB B, SE0000106205) published on November 26, 2020 and may be subject to change. On November 12, 2020 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peab AB where shareholders decided to distribute all the shares in Annehem Fastigheter AB to the shareholders in Peab. Five share in Peab AB entitle to one share of the same type in Annehem Fastigheter.The scheduled Ex-date is December 8, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for Peab AB on ex-date. For more information refer to section 2.6.3 in CorporateActions Manual For further information concerning this notice please contact Indexservices@nasdaq.com, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811561