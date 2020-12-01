Steve Mascarin Launches New Personal Website

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Steve Mascarin is excited to announce the launch of his new personal and professional website. The website, which has just recently gone live, highlights Dr. Mascarin's impressive career in the dental industry as well as the blogs, articles, and interviews he has been featured in.

Steve Mascarin is a dentist, businessman, and entrepreneur based in Toronto, Canada, who has worked in the dental industry for over two decades. Currently, his main focus is on the business aspects of dentistry, helping other dentists and dental clinics maximize their efficiency and optimize their approachability.

The website includes a detailed About web page, where users can read Mascarin's biography. Mascarin knew from a young age that he wanted to be a dentist. He turned that dream into a reality after graduating from the University of Western Ontario in London with a Doctor in Dental Surgery.

Beyond showcasing Steve Mascarin's illustrious career, the new website also links to the news articles that he has been featured in, including both blog posts and interviews. Mascarin has enjoyed features in a wide range of online publications, such as IdeaMensch, Medium, EconoTimes, and Thrive Global.

For example, in the EconoTimes article, Steve Mascarin provided insight into the different ways the dental industry is coping with the ongoing pandemic. In the article, he touched on how dental clinics have responded by limiting patient intake, investing in personal protective equipment for both staff and patients, and introducing virtual appointments.

Mascarin has also written on a variety of topics on his blog, such as whether dental professionals should buy or rent dental space and how to organize a dental office for increased productivity and customer comfort.

For more information, please visit http://stevenmascarin.com/.

About Steve Mascarin

Steve Mascarin is a dental professional and businessman from Toronto, Ontario. After graduating from Western University in London, Ontario with a Doctor in Dental Surgery, Mascarin went on to spend several decades as a dentist. Now, he has turned to the business side of the industry and is advising other professionals on how to optimize their accessibility and approachability, as well as purchasing commercial properties in up and coming neighborhoods and transforming them into dental practices.

Contact Information:

Steve Mascarin

Phone Number: (416) 436-4307

Email: Stevemascarin@gmail.com

SOURCE: Steve Mascarin

