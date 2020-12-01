Granite Creek Copper Ltd.: Granite Creek Copper Shares Temporarily Delisted Due to TSX Technical Error

Trading to Resume 6:30am PST Wednesday, December 2nd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTC PINK:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") announces that trading in shares of the Company was erroneously delisted today as a result of a technical error on the part of the Toronto Stock Exchange. There have been no new material events. Trading will resume December 2nd at market open.

As noted in a news release dated November 27, the Company recently completed the acquisition of adjacent Copper North Mining (TSX.V: COL) and anticipates drill results from the program described in yesterday's news release to be available beginning this month. The transaction combines Copper North's PEA-stage Carmacks Copper-Gold Project with Granite Creek's Stu Copper-Gold Project (now Carmacks North), creating a significant new copper-focused exploration and development company with an existing NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and exceptional expansion potential.

Copper North shares have been permanently delisted from the TSX and converted to Granite Creek shares at a 2.5:1 ratio COL to GCX, per the terms of the Plan of Arrangement described in a news release dated August 31, 2020.

Live Webinar

Granite Creek Copper will be hosting a live webinar event on Thursday, December 3rd at 08:00PST / 11:00am EST during which President & CEO, Tim Johnson, will discuss the latest developments with the Company and plans moving forward. Click here to register.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the Yukon's Minto copper district where it holds the Carmacks and Carmacks North project. This combined 176-square-kilometer property is on trend with Pembridge Resources' high-grade Minto copper-gold mine to the north and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President & CEO

Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982

Toll Free: 1 (888) 361-3494

E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com

Website: www.gcxcopper.com

Metallic Group: www.metallicgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619002/Granite-Creek-Copper-Shares-Temporarily-Delisted-Due-to-TSX-Technical-Error