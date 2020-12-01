Achronix Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Flexible FPGA Solutions, Speedster7t FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA IP

The company's FPGAs cater to high-performance emerging applications such as AI, ML, automotive and 5G communications

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American field programmable gate array (FPGA) for the data centers market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Achronix Semiconductor Corporation with the 2020 North American New Product Innovation Award. Achronix's development of high-end FPGAs for high-performance data acceleration led to the introduction of two unique product offerings - the stand-alone Speedster7t FPGA series and Speedcore embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Intellectual Property (IP).

"To address the challenges of traditional FPGAs, Achronix adopted an innovative homogeneous architecture that solves the complexity related to traditional FPGA routing that limits performance for high-performance data acceleration applications," said Sushrutha Sadashiva, Senior Research Analyst. "Achronix's flagship Speedster7t product family, incorporates advanced technologies such as two-dimensional network-on-chip (2D NoC), ML processors, and GDDR6 memory interfaces to speed up networking and AI inferencing applications. Additionally, Achronix's Speedcore eFPGA IP enables the integration of FPGA elements into a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) or system-on-chip (SoC) device. This makes Achronix the only FPGA supplier that has both high-volume FPGA and eFPGA IP in its data center product portfolio. "

The major architectural differentiator for Achronix has been the introduction of the 2D NoC, which bypasses the congestion caused by bit-wise routing and provides >20Tbps of routing bandwidth. From a software development standpoint, Achronix leverages industry-standard design flows and tools familiar to the FPGA developer community. Notably, its FPGAs are ideal for applications with 10- to 15-year life cycles. Over this period, the FPGAs can be reprogrammed to enable new features, which is not possible in ASIC or SoC solutions.

Achronix's FPGA design strategy for the Speedster7t product family revolves around three core aspects, namely high bandwidth interfaces, high-speed data transfers, and high-speed processing. By offering streamlined data distribution throughout the FPGA fabric without leveraging additional programmable logic resources, Speedster7t ensures high performance.

"Achronix is able to build its proficiency by catering to clientele with varied workloads and requirements," noted Sushrutha. "The technologies employed in its FPGAs reduce latency and cost without hampering product quality, ensuring wide-scale commercialization of its products in high-bandwidth data center applications such as networking acceleration and AI inference. Frost & Sullivan commends Achronix's product design strategy of building standalone FPGA and eFPGA IP capable of providing hardware acceleration during the processing of complex algorithms, setting a benchmark among its industry peers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-performance FPGA solutions. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions in high-volume production. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use PCIe accelerator cards targeting AI, ML, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are supported by best-in-class EDA software tools.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

