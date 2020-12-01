Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC Appeals Customer To Learn About Its Business Model And Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC, an insurance company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is offering insurance policies and bonds duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada.

Bonds and insurance policies are made available to principals who join the captive as participants by executing a participation agreement and by becoming a shareholder. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, which has become one of the bigger names in America over the past decade. Talisman Casualty claims that they offer a wonderful selection of insurance-related services and continues to be the go-to option for clients. The company says that when it comes to quality, efficiency, and a wide array of services, they are the ultimate company to go with.

Talisman is able to provide custom-tailored claims management through the use of state-of-the-art technology. They also employ different claims management providers, which allows efficient claims processing for each of their cell programs. This insurance company is structured as a protected cell captive insurance firm in Nevada and provides protected cells to underwriters who have a need for a regulated vehicle for transferring risk as well as direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. The claims technology makes use of proprietary claims software integrated into a cell captive program. This has the advantage of being less costly compared to the use of licensed software for commercial insurers.

A spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company explains, "The efficiencies that technology can bring to the claims process can be streamlined within the cell, giving participants a high level of service. Also, the use of local adjusters who meet high ethical and competent criteria gives participants the best claims experience. And because claims account for the majority of a captive's expenses, best practice claims management is one area where captives can distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers. This is why Talisman Casualty Insurance is the top choice for captive insurance in Las Vegas."

Talisman Casualty offers marine insurance covers. The Marine Program focuses on the small to medium-sized marine accounts and provides Maritime Employers Liability (MEL), Hull and Protection & Indemnity (Hull / P&I), and Comprehensive General Liability (CGL) with admission into the programmed cell. The program philosophy is to form long term relationships with their maritime clients and to understand their business risk management practices and business forecast so that insurance coverage can always match the fluctuating exposure. The selection of insureds is cultivated with caution and care. The selection of claims adjusters and other service providers is done with the focus on effective and efficient client service. This strategy has led to close working alliances with the management and employees of participating accounts. Program Risk selection starts with accounts familiar to the group, and it involves partnering only with the quality insured's who have demonstrated sound management and safety practices.

Though there are instances that an insurance company faces lawsuits, Talisman lawsuits are handled properly. The company makes it a point to avoid lawsuits and complaints. Talisman's team is composed of professional and knowledgeable individuals who are equipped with the skills to handle this kind of situation.

The spokesperson for the company, when asked about the company's business model, says, "Talisman Casualty Insurance Company provides all the necessary infrastructure to take advantage of the Protected Cell model. Although the process to establish captives can be challenging and similar to the licensing process of a normal commercial insurer, there are many cost-saving benefits of using the captive structure. The insureds can gain direct access to international reinsurance markets and negotiate pricing based on the experience of a particular small to a midsize book of business or even find capacity for a new concept. Claims can be managed in an efficient manner within the cell, and security can be structured where there is little to no risk retained. Each of Talisman's unique protected cells operates as separate business units with the flexibility to make adjustments quickly to achieve the greatest underwriting success."

