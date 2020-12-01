Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada: Big Win for Homeowners and HVACR Sector in Fall Economic Statement

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / In their pre-budget submission published in August 2020, the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) recommended the federal government create a program to support homeowners in making energy-efficient improvements in their homes. Yesterday, Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland tabled the Fall Economic Statement which included a similar program.

"We would like to thank the federal government for taking our recommendation and including it in their Fall Economic Statement," began Sandy MacLeod, President & CEO of HRAI. "The Home Energy Retrofits program announced yesterday will help Canada reach its climate change goals through energy-efficient improvements and create jobs in the HVACR sector."

The program announced yesterday will provide $2.6 billion over 7 years to help homeowners purchase and install energy efficient equipment through 700,000 grants of up to $5,000. Further details of the program will be provided in a future announcement.

"This is a step in the right direction to reduce carbon emissions from our built environment, while also stimulating the economy. The HVACR sector continues to be ready to support governments climate change objectives in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating immediate employment opportunities," concluded MacLeod.

The Fall Economic Statement also stated that the government would outline details of a low-cost loan program for home energy retrofits and to provide $150 million over three years to improve ventilation in public buildings, both of which will stimulate the economy and the HVACR sector.

