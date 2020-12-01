Shopper traffic data indicates that visits to physical stores during the 2020 Black Friday weekend decreased by 49% compared to 2019

Shopper traffic on Cyber Monday flattened to regular fall 2020 numbers

Johnson Controls, a global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, and the architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, released a comprehensive recap of U.S. shopper traffic during the extended 2020 Black Friday weekend, the period spanning Thanksgiving Day, November 26 through Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Sensormatic Solutions found that store traffic for the 2020 Black Friday weekend resulted in a 49% decrease compared to 2019. Store traffic on Saturday, November 28, resulted in a 34% decrease and traffic on Sunday, November 29, resulted in a 26% decrease year-over-year.

"There is no denying that COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines impacted shopper traffic and the typical crowds for the Black Friday weekend. Despite the low traffic numbers, this doesn't predict the results for the rest of the holiday shopping season, and weekday traffic should be watched in the coming weeks," said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting, Sensormatic Solutions. "All of our data suggests that more shoppers are using their work-from-home status to visit physical stores during the week. It appears this trend will continue into the holiday season."

Sensormatic Solutions also looked at the effect of Cyber Monday on brick-and-mortar retail traffic on Monday, November 30 and found that this year's foot traffic decreased 23%.

"Cyber Monday historically has had little to no effect on in-store foot traffic for brick-and-mortar retail, since consumers are typically 'shopped out' from Black Friday weekend," said Field. "However, this year we saw a flattening for in-store foot traffic on Cyber Monday down to typical fall 2020 weekday numbers, which could be attributed to the increase in weekday shopping as consumers consciously avoid the historically-large weekend crowds."

Sensormatic Solutions also analyzed traffic on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. After all data was tallied, our results found that store traffic on Thanksgiving Day decreased 94.9%, when most retailers closed their locations, and store traffic on Black Friday decreased 52%.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

