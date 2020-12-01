SSA Public Relations: National Hot Rod Association Names Top Fuel Dragster Race Sensation and Biocide Systems' Auto Shocker And Room Shocker National Brand Ambassador Justin Ashley as 2020 Rookie Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) has named 25-year-old drag racing sensation - and Biocide Systems' national spokesperson Justin Ashley - as the NHRA 2020 Rookie of the Year. In addition to his dramatic Summer Nationals victory, Ashley managed to qualify in all 11 races of the season, secure 10 round wins, and lead the reaction time category.

Ashley began the season with quarterfinal finishes at the NHRA Winter Nationals and NHRA Arizona Nationals before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down racing until July. As the season ramped back up Ashley participated in every race and continued winning rounds, including the NHRA Summer Nationals. A second-generation racer, young Ashley's father Mike Ashley is a three-time NHRA winner.

On the heels of Ashley's earning the NHRA Rookie of the Year title for 2020, Biocide Systems - manufacturers of the country's top auto and home odor eliminators Auto Shocker and Room Shocker - has re-upped the Plainview, New York native as its National Brand Ambassador.

"We could not be more proud of Justin, and of our successful association with this young race car phenom," said Biocide Systems Juan Carlos "JC" Baselli. "In addition to his incredible drag racing skills, Justin is also a top notch real estate investor whose specialty is rehabilitation. As a result, he is perfectly poised to represent both of Biocide Systems leading odor-eliminating products, our Auto Shocker and Room Shocker.

"JC Baselli and Spencer Blua are outstanding supporters and I am thrilled to continue our collaboration," said Ashley. "Invented by JC Baselli , JC and Spencer are successfully bringing the world the most effective odor eliminating products available - and I swear by them, both for Auto and home use."

Biocide Systems' advanced odor eliminating products are powered by the triple-patented Cl02-DMG proprietary technology, where Chlorine dioxide (ClO2) - a potent gas that uses oxygen to break up and neutralize odor - is distributed via the company's breakthrough Disposable Micro Generator (DMG) delivery system.

Developed for any vehicle interior, whether Compact, Full Size or SUV, Biocide Systems Auto Shocker works like a fumigation smart bomb as it effectively reaches places that other products just can't get to and eliminates the odors effectively and safely. Auto Shocker literally seeks out odor causing molecules then goes to work permeating the headliner, visors, seat cushions, glove compartment, carpet, floor mats and all nooks and crannies where odors get trapped. The product even clears out HV/AC unit mildew and musty stale odors.

In addition to capturing the home market, the unique effectiveness of Biocide System's exclusive fumigation technology has made the Auto Shocker a top choice among top car rental companies whose businesses rely on the utmost cleanliness of their vehicles.

"As long as there have been cars there have been interior automobile odor problems arising from cigarettes, pets, body sweat and more. Unlike the standard auto cleaning agents found in the market, Biocide Auto Shocker is a gas - not a liquid - which allows the product to effortlessly infiltrate every nook and cranny of the affected vehicle," added Baselli.

About Biocide Systems:

Biocide Systems is located at 388 Omar Ave Los Angeles, CA90013. Biocide Systems is dedicated to creating a cleaner, safer and healthier planet for us, our children and for future generations. Its current suite of chlorine dioxide-based products includes the Auto Shocker, Room Shocker, RV Shocker, Marine Shocker, and doggiClEEN. For more information visit the web site www.BiocideSystems.com or call (877) RX-BIOCIDE.

