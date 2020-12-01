GreenBank Capital Inc. Announces Management Cease Trade Order Per National Policy 12-203

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC Pink:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), has accepted the Company's request for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 13, 2020, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company due to a delay in the preparation and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended July 31, 2020, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") which were due November 30, 2020.

The MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, and the directors of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. Furthermore, the Company will not be able to, directly or indirectly, issue securities to or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of December 1, 2020, prior to these filings.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities. However, the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities could determine, in their discretion, that it would be appropriate to issue a general cease trade order against the Company affecting all of the securities of the Company.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings no later than January 31, 2021. During the MCTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 respecting Management Cease Trade Orders for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release. Further, if the Company provides any information to any of its creditors during the period in which it is in default of filing the Annual Financial Statements, the Company confirms that it will also file material change reports on SEDAR containing such information.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL). GreenBank's 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank has a multi-sector, multi-stage investment thesis with a global remit. GreenBank's investment approach is to identify companies with the capacity for rapid growth with a strong management team, that can be scaled and prepared for a public listing over a period of 6-24 months. GreenBank's portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 11 small cap businesses, namely; 19% of Staminier Limited, a United Kingdom Merchant Banking firm; 59.5% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi; 52.5% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world's first identification based blockchain, 22.3% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 47.5% of GBC Grand Exploration Inc, a gold exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 34.8% of Gander Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 25.2% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments; and 8.3% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

