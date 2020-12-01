DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)



01.12.2020 / 21:47 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate appoints René Parmantier as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) Luxembourg, 1 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has appointed René Parmantier as the new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) with immediate effect and a term of three years. The 45-year-old Parmantier has more than 25 years of professional experience in the financial industry. The previous CEO, Lars Schnidrig, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect and for a term of three years. Schnidrig has already worked for Corestate in this position in 2017 and 2018. The originally designated CEO Klaus Schmitt will not take up his office. Notifying person:

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com 01.12.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

