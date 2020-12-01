Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes Seven Year Lease at Akron Office Property

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it has executed a lease with ViaQuest Inc. ("ViaQuest") at Gladstone Commercial's office and laboratory property in Akron, Ohio, located at 260 Springside Drive. Construction of tenant improvements will begin in January 2021 with occupancy expected in April 2021. ViaQuest is a veteran owned and operated business which offers highly-personalized, quality, specialized services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental and behavioral health, and people receiving hospice services. ViaQuest signed a seven-year lease for 21,000 square feet in the 79,000 square foot building.

"We are happy to welcome ViaQuest to our Akron building" said Buzz Cooper Executive Vice President for Gladstone Commercial. "This brings the property to 100% occupancy in one of the most difficult leasing markets in many decades. Bringing our Northern Ohio portfolio to 100% leased, increasing the weighted average lease term of our national portfolio and increasing FFO for our shareholders are all hallmarks of this transaction."

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome ViaQuest to occupy a second property in our portfolio, as they also lease their headquarters in Columbus, Ohio from Gladstone Commercial," said Karen Priesman, Senior Asset Manager for Gladstone Commercial. "The unique layout of the property allows ViaQuest to consolidate from three other locations and service several different operating units at our property. We thank Cresco's Eric Schreibman for his efforts in bringing ViaQuest to the building and Rico Pietro and Antonio Sibbio, also of Cresco, for representing Gladstone Commercial. In addition, we recognize our operations team of Keith Johnson and Sean Ryle of Colliers for their excellent service providing a top environment for our tenants."

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.9 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Southcentral: Northeast/Midwest: Buzz Cooper Matt Tucker Executive Vice President Executive Vice President (703) 287-5815 (703) 287-5830 Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com Matt.Tucker@gladstonecompanies.com Southeast/Southwest: Brandon Flickinger Executive Vice President (703) 287-5819 Brandon.Flickinger@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation (703) 287-5878 Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618984/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Executes-Seven-Year-Lease-at-Akron-Office-Property