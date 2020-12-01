Central IVF Limited's Egg Donation Service Recognized as One of The Most Reputable in Australia

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central IVF Limitedhas gone through a rebranding process emphasizing its leadership in the field of Egg Donation and representing the launching of its Donor Sperm service to Australia.

Donor Egg service has been rebranded as Central Egg Bank (CEB) and Donor Sperm service has been launched under the name Central Sperm Bank (CSB)

Both activities are now incorporated under our new name - Central IVF Limited.

Due to its customers continued trust and support over the last few years, the company's egg donation service has been recognized as one of the most reputable in Australia.

About Central IVF Limited

Central IVF is an international IVF and assisted reproductive services provider and a leader in the field of egg donation treatment, specialising in the provision of donor eggs in Australia.

The founders of Central IVF, Dr. Shlomi Barak a former Melbourne fertility specialist and Mr.Avner Gamliel have recognized the need to be able to provide Australian patients with premium, credible, affordable and safe donor egg treatment without having to travel overseas.

Central IVF is the only overseas Egg Donation program founded by Australian for Australians.

The company has taken the steps to ensure compliance with Australian NHMRC and RTAC guidelines.

According to Dr Barak, Central IVF is the first clinic in Europe to provide mandatory counselling to their donors, who also receive additional counselling with an independent Australian psychologist and fertility counsellor who is a member of the Australian and New Zealand Infertility Counsellors Association (ANZICA).

Central IVF offers three premium donor egg programs to meet budget and needs of all patients. All donor eggs in each of the programs are being vitrified at Central IVF and transported to Australia by Central IVF's on-board hand carry courier for fertilisation, embryo creation and embryo transfer. Interestingly, Central IVF is the first and only Donor Egg Program for Australians offering Guaranteed Pregnancy Program.

Central IVF assumes full responsibility for all medical procedures, has a strong quality management system, and operates in full compliance with the highest Australian clinical and scientific standards.

