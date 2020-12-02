Amazon UK Launch Includes Two New Sizes to Stand-Up Collection

Stasher, the radically functional and endlessly reusable silicone bag that changes the way that people cook, store and save, has launched on Amazon UK. Amazon shoppers will also be able to shop two new sizes with the additions to the Stand-Up collection the Stasher Stand-Up Mega and Mini.

The Stasher Stand-Up Mega was inspired by the Stand-Up that started it all, the best-selling mid-size. With a capacity of 3.07 litres this new size is perfect for marinade masters and meal prepping machines. Opt for Mega as a go-to for keeping your fruit fresh and sourdough frozen, or your clothes perfectly packed and your tech securely stored.

In addition to the Mega, Stasher is also launching a smaller Stand-Up to complete the trio. The Stasher Stand-up Mini has a capacity of nearly a litre and is thoughtfully designed for perfect portions. The Mini is great for storing favourites like avocados, sauces and dips or keeping essentials like hand sanitiser, wipes and sunscreen in an easy on-the-go storage solution.

In addition to the Stand-Up Mega and Mini, Stasher will have a variety of colours and sizes across its portfolio that are available through Amazon UK.

"We are so excited to expand our offering to our customers throughout the UK," said Lindsay Hayes, digital vice president at Stasher. "Not only are we adding new sizes to our beloved Stand-Up collection, but through the launch of Amazon in the UK, shopping for Stasher has never been easier."

Every Stasher bag is made from pure-platinum silicone. Each bag is safe in the microwave, freezer, boiling water, oven (up to 204°C) and cleans easily in the dishwasher.

Stasher not only boasts a sleek and functional design, but is committed to its mission to eliminate single-use plastics. The company is deeply involved in the plastic-free movement and donates 1% of profits to organisations working to leave the planet a better place. Every Stasher can eliminate thousands of single-use plastic bags from ending up in oceans and landfills. To date in the UK, Stasher has sold enough bags to remove around 50 million single-use plastic bags from entering the waste stream.

Stasher is committed to providing a radically functional and endlessly reusable option to single-use plastics. It's the first endlessly reusable, pure-platinum silicone bag with a patented Pinch-Loc seal that can safely go from the freezer to the microwave, oven or boiling water and cleans easily in the dishwasher. Stasher's award-winning design has been recognised by the International Housewares Association's Global Innovation Award and Fast Company's Innovation By Design Award.

As a dedicated 1% For the Planet member, Stasher is committed to supporting organisations that are committed to studying and tackling the ocean plastic crisis. Every Stasher can eliminate thousands of single-use plastic bags from ending up in our oceans or landfills. For more information about Stasher, please visit www.stasherbag.com.

