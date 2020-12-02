Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 400,000 options at an exercise price of CDN$1.00, exercisable for a period of five years, to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, and are subject to regulatory approval.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

