The global manganese mining market size is expected to grow by 5385.13 K tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005634/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The advances in manganese battery technology is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

The rapid technological advances in battery technology make manganese vital as it is used to produce batteries for use in electric vehicles and other renewable energy applications such as electricity grid storage. Moreover, manganese is highly preferred in the lithium-ion battery supply chain, which is spurring the adoption of electric vehicles that run on batteries. Furthermore, the demand for manganese batteries is high in various industries as it operates at higher temperatures and is less expensive than other battery technologies. Additionally, manganese is a safe and more environmentally benign cathode, which is abundantly available. Therefore, the advances in manganese battery technology will significantly influence the manganese mining market growth during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/manganese-mining-market-industry-analysis

Global Manganese Mining Market: Application Landscape

Manganese is highly preferred in the manufacturing of various types of alloys to improve their physical and mechanical properties. Moreover, a significant part of manganese ore is converted into manganese alloy which is widely used in steel production as a deoxidizing and desulfurizing agent. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the manganese mining market in the alloys segment However, market growth in the alloys segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the others' segment.

Global Manganese Mining Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest manganese mining market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing automotive production will be one of the significant factors contributing to the manganese mining market growth in this region. 77% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for manganese mining in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Alkaline Battery Market: The alkaline battery market has the potential to grow by USD 493.35 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Industrial Brushes Market: The industrial brushes market size has the potential to grow by USD 140.17 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

Anglo American Plc

Assmang Proprietary Ltd.

Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV

Consolidated Minerals Ltd.

Eramet SA

Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.

Manganese X Energy Corp.

South32 Ltd.

Vale SA

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in manganese mining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the manganese mining market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the manganese mining market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the manganese mining market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Alloys Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of stainless steel

Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources

Excess steel production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

Anglo American Plc

Assmang Proprietary Ltd.

Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV

Consolidated Minerals Ltd.

Eramet SA

Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.

Manganese X Energy Corp.

South32 Ltd.

Vale SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005634/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/