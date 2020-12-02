Technavio announces the release of its latest report, "Global Call Center Outsourcing (CCO) Market 2020-2024". The report highlights major drivers, trends, and challenges affecting the overall growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005833/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global spending on contact centers increased by USD 346.53 million between 2016 and 2019, of which outsourcing accounted for nearly 33% share. Most of the investments were made in the inbound call services.

Call Center Outsourcing Market: Overview

Prominent vendors such as Teleperformance SE, Sykes, and TTEC Holdings Inc., among others held a significant share in the market. In 2017, Teleperformance emerged as a worldwide leader in the core services market with an 8.8% share. This was majorly due to the consolidation of LanguageLine Solutions that it acquired in 2016. The company is also actively focusing on expanding its service portfolio to capture market share in diverse industry verticals such as travel hospitality and technology. Similarly, other prominent vendors are actively adopting various strategies to stay competitive and expand their market shares.

The market is also observing the growth of major contenders such as Sutherland Global Services, DXC Technology, Tech, Mahindra, and others. In addition, the entry of new players such as Hexaware, Infosys, Merchants, and Knoah Solutions among others, is expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Call Center Outsourcing Market Growth Across Regions

The global call center outsourcing market generated about USD 76.67 billion in 2019 and will reach USD 953.35 billion by the end of the analysis period. In 2019, North America accounted for over 44% of the market share and generated almost USD 34 billion in revenue. Our analysts predict the market share of North America to shrink to 42% in 2024, while the market shares of APAC, South America, and MEA are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The US was the top market for CCO, and it held almost 39% of the global share, followed by the UK, Australia, and Germany, respectively. This is due to increased outsourcing of call center operations to BPO service providers in low-income countries such as India and the Philippines. This helps them eliminate the CAPEX required to set up a call center.

Call Center Outsourcing Market: End-User Insights

The market grew to USD 29.48 billion in the IT and telecom segment in 2019, while the retail segment accounted for just over USD 6 billion. The market is also witnessing healthy growth in other end-user segments such as BSFI and healthcare, owing to the ongoing digital transformation and the rising focus on delivering value-added services. However, in the healthcare segment, the market growth will be faster, and it will register an incremental growth of USD 2.84 billion during 2020-2024.

Technavio's research reports are backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking.

