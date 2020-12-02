The global wind turbine generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% and register an incremental growth of 7.22 billion during 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005849/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Generator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report Delivered in a Minute

The new president-elect of the USA, Joe Biden, has announced his plans to re-enlist the United States to the Paris climate agreement of 2015 within first 100 days in office. Also, he has officially announced to make significant investments in clean energy technologies. In his manifesto, Joe Biden had presented his plans of investing about USD 400 billion over the next ten years. These developments are expected to drive investments in clean energy technologies, including wind energy. This will open significant opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Globally, the annual investment in wind energy has increased steadily over the past few years. During 2010-2020, the annual investments in both onshore and offshore wind energy projects grew at a CAGR of 4%. The market is witnessing the widespread adoption of new wind energy plants in both developed and developing economies. In 2019, the market in the US witnessed 9,143 new onshore wind power installations compared to 7,588 installations in 2018. Similarly, in 2019, the market saw 23,760 new onshore wind power installations in China.

The market is majorly dominated by European wind turbine manufacturers such as Vestas Wind System AS, ABB Ltd., Siemens Gamesa, and others. For example, Vestas Wind System AS, a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines emerged as the world's largest wind turbine supplier in 2018 with a market 20.3% market share. The company registered steady growth in the onshore wind turbine segment since 2014 but witnessed a rare dip in 2019. Other dominant players in the market include Goldwind, Siemens Gamesa, GE Renewable Energy, Envision, and others.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market: Application

Based on the application, the onshore wind turbines segment led the market with over 79% share in 2019. The cumulative wind installed capacity of onshore wind power stood at 542 GW globally in 2018. This is expected to grow more than three-fold by 2030 and nearly ten-fold by 2050. This can be attributed to factors such as technological innovations, enhanced reliability, lower capital requirement, and favorable policies undertaken by various countries to promote onshore wind power development.

Global Wind Turbine Generator Market Growth Across Regions

APAC currently leads the global wind turbine market. In 2019, the region generated USD 16.69 billion in revenue, and by the end of the forecast year, the market value is expected to increase to almost USD 21 Billion in revenue. The market is also registering progressive growth in other regions such as North America, Europe, and South America. Although the market saw a slight dip in the MEA region in 2020, healthy growth is expected to happen over the analysis period, and the market value in the region is estimated to increase over USD 591 million by 2024.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market Global wind turbine bearing market is segmented by product (GBMB and BBYBGB), application (offshore and onshore), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Global offshore wind turbine market is segmented by substructures (monopiles, gravity foundation, and others) and geography (EMEA, APAC, and Americas). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligenceand gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Alxion

AVANTIS Energy Group

Bora Energy

General Electric Co.

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vestas Wind System AS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005849/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/