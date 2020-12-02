The global automotive power windows market value stood at USD 4.02 billion in 2019. The market is currently dominated by the passenger cars segment, which accounts for almost 88% of the overall market value while generating USD 3.52 billion in revenue in 2019.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market: Overview

The growing competition in the automotive industry has compelled automakers to introduce premium features in entry-level and mid-segment vehicles. This has increased the penetration of features such as power windows and anti-pinch windows. According to the latest research report by Technavio, the market witnessed a 100% penetration of power windows in the mid-segment vehicles, which accounted for over 92 million global automobile sales in 2019. Out of this, about 72.7 million vehicles were factory fitted with anti-pinch windows. Also, the sales of luxury vehicles and EVs have significantly increased over the years. Since these vehicles come equipped with power windows as a standard feature, their increasing sales is creating new avenues for growth of the automotive power window motor manufacturers.

In 2019, Brose, one of the leading vendors in the market, sold 42 million window regulators, 30 million door systems, 9 million liftgate generators, and 18 million door closure systems, which accounted for nearly half of its revenue. The company hopes to double its production volumes by expanding its customer portfolio and tapping new opportunities in North America and Asia, especially in thriving economies such as India and Mexico. However, the company is expected to face stiff competition from other players such as Johnson Electric, Denso, and others that hold a significant market share.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market Growth Across Regions

The automotive power window motor market is registering healthy growth worldwide. In APAC, the market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 2 billion by 2024. The market is also growing at a faster rate in MEA at a CAGR of 2.3% while generating USD 83.74 million in 2019. In mature regions such as North America and Europe, the market is growing at a steady pace and is likely to register an incremental growth of USD 93 million and USD 94.22 million, respectively over the analysis period.

Automotive Power Window Motor Market: Application Landscape

Nearly 72.93 million passenger cars were sold in 2019, of which luxury cars accounted for 10.29 million units. Most of these vehicles come equipped with power windows as a standard feature. Besides, the anti-pinch technology in the power window system is gaining immense popularity in the automotive industry. In 2019, the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market for passenger cars was valued at over USD 3.5 billion. In terms of volume, the penetration of power window systems is low in commercial vehicles when compared with passenger cars. However, a faster growth rate is expected in the commercial vehicles segment during the forecast period.

