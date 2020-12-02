The cloud-based simulation platform is now being used by global Architecture firms.

SimScale GmbH, the provider of the world's first production-ready SaaS application for engineering simulation, today announced a free joint event on December 16 with Zaha Hadid Architects.

A pedestrian wind comfort simulation performed by Zaha Hadid Architects using the SimScale cloud-based CAE platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zaha Hadid Architects is an internationally renowned architecture firm, pushing the boundaries of design and sustainability. They have completed almost 1000 projects in 44 countries and have worked on some of the most iconic and award-winning buildings in the world. SimScale is a cloud-based simulation tool for modeling and simulating the built environment. Common customer use cases include using SimScale to simulate the impacts of wind and climate on buildings and master plans.

The joint event will showcase how Zaha Hadid Architects are using SimScale to evaluate climate impact on their designs, with a focus on early-stage design simulation on the cloud. Our guest speaker, Carlos Bausa Martinez from Zaha Hadid Architects, is the sustainability team lead and responsible for environmental modeling within the practice.

Architects, urban designers, and engineers using SimScale can now do the following with minimum input:

Upload any CAD model using Rhino, SketchUp, Revit, and other tools

Perform urban microclimate and pedestrian wind comfort studies quickly and accurately

Evaluate indoor thermal comfort on multiple designs

Simulate multiple early-stage design scenarios an order of magnitude faster than traditional engineering simulation software.

To register for this free online event, visit the official page. Registrants unable to attend the live session will receive the recording via email.

Learn more about how SimScale's cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform can help architects on the company's blog.

About SimScale:

SimScale is the world's first production-ready SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to (CFD) and (FEA) to over 200,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com/.

