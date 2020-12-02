Brightpearl selected to power Shopify's lineup of retail hardware

BRISTOL, England and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightpearl is today announcing it will power the growth of Shopify's collection of retail hardware.

Shopify, a leading global commerce company who provides trusted tools that help merchants of any size start, grow, market, and manage a retail business, recently launched its new point-of-sale hardware collection which includes a redesigned Tap & Chip Reader, as well as the Dock and Retail Stand, to offer a more comprehensive solution for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Shopify is now employing Brightpearl's retailer-first digital operations platform to automate and support the fulfillment and distribution of new hardware to merchants who are starting or expanding to brick-and-mortar retail. This partnership will enable businesses to seamlessly buy Shopify's point-of-sale hardware products online.

Brightpearl provides digital operations solutions for the world's biggest retail brands including financial management, inventory and sales order management, fulfillment, warehouse and logistics. The company has seen the number of online firms using its platform grow by 80% since spring 2020, with Shopify Hardware being the latest addition.

With the platform deployed in less than 60 days - rapid by ERP metrics - Shopify will benefit from a truly unified platform that can automate the flow of information about customers, order management, financials and inventory. This will allow the ecommerce platform to improve accuracy and efficiency and make quicker business decisions.

Brightpearl's digital operations platform will enable Shopify to easily keep up with the growing demand for multichannel selling across its online hardware stores. Crucially, Brightpearl's system allows Shopify to employ a high degree of automation for fulfilment which will better position the brand to serve a quicker, and more efficient online shopping experience to its customers.

Commenting on the deal, Stuart Pick, VP of Global Alliances for Brightpearl, said: "We're thrilled to have been chosen by Shopify to power their own stores, and to work with a team which shares our passion for streamlining ecommerce.

"The combination of Shopify and Brightpearl is one that an increasing number of merchants across the world are using to power their business, streamline operations and deliver smoother shopping experiences. For Shopify to select Brightpearl to support its own Plus website store is a huge indication of the trust they have in our platform."

Find out more information about Brightpearl's complete operations platform for brands, retailers and wholesalers here .

Learn more about the new Shopify's point-of-sale hardware here .

About Brightpearl

Brightpearl is a retail operations platform for retailers and wholesalers. Brightpearl's complete back-office solution includes financial management, inventory and sales order management, purchasing and supplier management, CRM, fulfillment, warehouse and logistics. In addition, the solution has high-performing connectors to the major ecommerce platforms, including Magento, BigCommerce and Shopify. Over 1,200 businesses in 26 countries use our platform. We manage over 10m transactions and $3bn of business a year.

Brightpearl is designed for retailers and wholesalers to manage the heart of their business easily from one single system. Brightpearl's US headquarters is in Austin with a global headquarters in Bristol, UK. Connect with us on Twitter ( @BrightpearlHQ ), LinkedIn ( linkedin.com/company/Brightpearl ), and Facebook ( facebook.com/brightpearl ).