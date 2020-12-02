Jason Stone Injury Lawyers: Leading Boston Personal Injury Lawyers Announces Free Consultation For Everyone

Jason Stone Injury Lawyers in Boston has announced free consultation for personal injury cases of all types starting right away.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / The announcement by leading Boston personal injury lawyers comes hot on the heels of another prior announcement of working for free until clients are compensated. Jason Stone Injury Lawyers have joined the ranks of a few highly reputed law firms that offer their services on a contingency basis just a few weeks ago. However, seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many people, especially in Boston, the firm has decided to open its doors to a free consultation.

A free consultation allows people with personal injury claims to speak with an attorney without having to feel obligated to pay anything. However, many top Boston injury lawyers aren't free to consult with since some consultations, when done right, can take over an hour at least. Many attorneys may not have the time. Many attorneys and law firms that offer free consultation are often either starting or want to take on new clients to fill their schedule.

Readers can find out more about Jason Stone Injury Lawyers by visiting the firm's official website: https://www.stoneinjurylawyers.com

Many people find it very difficult to choose a personal injury lawyer. However, anyone can make the biggest mistake in trying to deal with insurance adjusters and high-powered lawyers on their own. Insurance companies and a few employers are known for using various intimidation and physiological tactics to downplay personal injury claims. That's why most people who decide to settle a claim with the insurance adjuster or employer may end up with next to nothing, which is why having a competent and experienced attorney is so essential.

"You are a victim of someone else's negligence, and you certainly don't deserve the pain and anguish you find yourself in. While insurance adjusters may try to downplay your pain and suffering, it is important to hold your ground. However, with dwindling financial resources, you may soon give up. That's why we offer free consultation and work with our clients on a contingency basis. In other words, we work for you, for free until you are compensated at which point we charge a pre-determined percentage of it." Said a representative for Jason stone Injury Lawyers.

She added, "If you are a victim of a car accident, slip, and fall or some other type of accident which wasn't your fault, we urge you to take advantage of our free consultation. If anything, you will walk away, knowing where you stand legally."

About the Firm:

Jason Stone Injury Lawyers are leading personal injury attorneys in Boston. The company offers clients the peace of mind they deserve knowing that dedicated professionals are handling their cases. The firm now provides free consultation on all personal injury cases.

