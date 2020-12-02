Towerco Valocîme will use the Sitetracker Platform to achieve operational efficiencies, which will accelerate its next phase of growth and empower their workforce.

Sitetracker will enable Towerco Valocîme to seamlessly manage and accelerate their completion of Tower rollout from Site Acquisition to Colocation Management across Europe.

Towerco Valocîme regards Sitetracker's telecom experience as critical to scaling their Towerco business.

Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume projects for infrastructure owners and operators like Ericsson, British Telecom, Vertical Bridge, and Vodafone/Vantage Towers, is proud to announce their partnership with Towerco Valocîme, an innovative Tower company in France.

The current distribution of the telecoms value chain is strongly unbalanced in favor of towercos. The purpose of Towerco Valocîme's offers is to rebalance in favor of owners and operators. At the end of 2019, more than 1,000 landlords had signed the Towerco Valocîme offers allowing them to increase their income significantly. In 2020, Towerco Valocîme has launched its operator offers to reduce their hosting costs and thus increase their average operating income per site.

"We have created a fair and simple model for towers in France," said Frédéric Zimer, CEO of Towerco Valocîme. He continued, "We have thousands of landlords and now we are bringing in operators. The key to maintaining our margins is operational efficiency, which is why we choose to run our operations on Sitetracker."

Sitetracker's telecom expertise around processes and capabilities for streamlining real-estate, leases, and permitting will help Towerco Valocîme scale. Built on the Salesforce platform, Sitetracker's easy to use interface will make it easy for Towerco Valocîme to customize the platform to fit their needs.

With industry-leading capabilities such as Trackers, efficient closeout with automated document generation, out-of-the-box reporting and dashboarding, and Sitetracker Mobile, Towerco Valocîme will be able to build their tower business faster, easier, and more efficiently than ever.

"Being operationally efficient is crucial for our business. With Sitetracker, we will track every step of every project, from site acquisition to leasing in one place. More importantly, we will be able to see at a high level, where we can improve," said Frédéric Zimer. "I believe this will help us continue to change the way towercos operate and scale our business."

"We are excited to be partnering with innovators like Towerco Valocîme who are making the towerco industry fair balanced," says David George, VP of EMEA at Sitetracker. "We are humbled to have been chosen to play such a critical role in their growth and look forward to helping them seize the opportunities ahead."

To learn more about Towerco Valocîme, visit https://valocime.fr/. For more information on Sitetracker, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries such as Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $24 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Towerco Valocîme

The Towerco Valocîme group was created in 2017 by several business leaders with the aim of enhancing the income from land and property assets of asset owners. Through the telecom, real estate and financial skills of the founders and their associates, the Towerco Valocîme company quickly turned to the valuation of sites and infrastructures hosting telecom and broadcast equipment. They were able to bring together a motivated and competent team in all areas of the value chain. The Towerco Valocîme offers, simple and very attractive for landlords (+20 to 30% of income) allow the Group to quickly develop a significant portfolio in all French departments from 2017 and 2018. During 2019, the Towerco Valocîme Group has been joined by KKR investment fund, the 3rd largest fund in the world by size, offering Towerco Valocîme first-rate financial capacities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005514/en/

Contacts:

Eros Argentiero, +44 7760 967335

eargentiero@sitetracker.com