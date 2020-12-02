Ranks #1 in 2020 IT Outsourcing Study by Whitelane Research and Quint

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Spain's most extensive survey of IT service provider performance. Moving to the top spot from second position in 2019, this recognition reflects the "new DXC" and the company's focus on its customers and people, as well as outstanding service delivery and account management quality.

The 2020 Spain IT Outsourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research in collaboration with Quint (the transformation consultancy firm), examines more than 620 IT sourcing relationships held by over 230 of the top IT spending organizations across all industry sectors in Spain. Twenty IT service providers were evaluated and ranked based on the opinion of their customers (see graphic).

"This achievement recognizes the 'new DXC' and the daily dedication and commitment of our entire team," saidJuan Parra, General Manager for Spain and Portugal, DXC. "We are very proud to be recognized by our customers as the market leader in Spain, helping run their mission critical systems while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds across the Enterprise Technology Stack."

The study also underscores DXC's leadership position in IT outsourcing and cloud capabilities, two layers of the Enterprise Technology Stack. These capabilities enable DXC to manage their customers' existing investments in enterprise infrastructures and provide a path to move portions of their IT estates to the cloud. Eighty-four percent of the companies surveyed recognize DXC as one of the major national providers of public cloud services.

"DXC has consolidated a leadership position in the Spanish market," said Jef Loos, Head Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research. "Customers recognize DXC for the quality of the services delivered and their ability to help organizations successfully undertake their cloud transformation journeys".

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

