BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

Company Announcements

Date: 2 December 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend



The Company today announces a quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021 at an increased rate 0.85 pence per share. This is a 36 per cent increase on the previous quarterly interim dividend of 0.625 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -10 December 2020

Record Date -11 December 2020

Payment Date -31 December 2020

The Board has kept the rate of distribution under review, having regard to rent collection levels and the significant economic risks and continuing uncertainty regarding the path of Covid-19. The Board is also mindful that the level of dividend paid in the previous financial year was 84.3 per cent covered by profits.

The rent collection statistics are well ahead of the levels that could reasonably have been expected when the Board made the decision to cut the dividend in June 2020. The collection rate is at 93 per cent for the second quarter of 2020 and 92 per cent for the third quarter. The collection rate for the fourth quarter is at 88 per cent to date with the final collection rate expected to be similar to the previous quarters.

The Board will continue to monitor rental receipts and earnings closely and keep the future level of dividends under review.



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



