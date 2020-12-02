The holy grail of energy storage has always been low-cost and long-duration. Form Energy plans to deploy a 1 MW/150 MWh system with a Minnesota utility before 2023 - an unprecedented energy storage duration, if successful.From pv magazine USA Form Energy has revealed the investors in its recent $76 million funding round. The stealthy company's Series C was led by Coatue Management. Funding in the startup now totals more than $125 million from investors such as NGP Energy Technology Partners III, Energy Impact Partners, Temasek, BEV, Prelude, The Engine, Capricorn, and Macquarie. Form Energy remains ...

