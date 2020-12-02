Australia and Germany have officially started a joint-feasibility study on green hydrogen production and trade, or what the German Federal Minister of Research has described as a "hydrogen bridge."From pv magazine Australia Germany and Australia launched a joint feasibility study on green hydrogen production and trade back in September. Since then, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has been announced as the leader of a consortium of research and industry partners from both nations. Their aim is to test the viability of a renewable energy-based hydrogen supply chain between the countries. ...

