Dassault Systèmes joins a growing group of companies that are setting emissions reduction targets in line with what climate science says is necessary

Company commits to set a target based on SBTi criteria within 24 months to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to meet Paris Agreement goals

Commitment furthers the scientific company's mission to harmonize product, nature and life through proactive, sustainability-focused initiatives

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced it has committed to set a science-based target through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global initiative that helps companies establish science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transform business operations to fit the future low-carbon economy. In doing so, Dassault Systèmes commits to define a roadmap to reduce its emissions in line with the best available climate science.

Targets adopted by companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are considered "science-based" if they are in line with what the latest climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. This international accord aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change and limit global warming to well-below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5 C.

Dassault Systèmes recognizes the crucial role the business community can play in minimizing the risk climate change poses to the future of the planet. By committing to set a science-based emissions target, Dassault Systèmes is applying the same scientific rigor it leverages for its customers to define how its own operations will contribute to climate action.

"As a company committed to and based on science, it is only natural for us to now aim for the highest standard in emissions targets: the Science Based Targets initiative," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing and Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. "We are proud to join the world's leading companies in this effort, because we believe that climate change is not only one of the world's greatest risks, it is also one of the greatest opportunities in history for sustainable innovation."

"The United Nations has called this period through 2030 the 'Decade to Deliver' in terms of climate because ambitious action is needed now, not in a few years' time," said Alice Steenland, CSO, Dassault Systèmes. "The Science Based Targets initiative is one way for us to ensure that we at Dassault Systèmes are fully playing our part both within our own operations and as we help our 270,000 customers transition to more sustainable models."

As part of its mission to harmonize product, nature and life, Dassault Systèmes provides technology that helps companies of all sizes in 11 industries create human-centric innovations that address today's major social and environmental challenges, as well as improve their own resource efficiency. This has enabled industry to develop new medical treatments, pioneer solar-powered flight, and design a sculpture that absorbs pollution. In 2018, Dassault Systèmes was named Corporate Knights' "most sustainable company in the world" in recognition of its holistic sustainability strategy, which the company continues through proactive engagement in global initiatives to drive a more sustainable future.

