Avanti's World - Introducing The World's First Educational Virtual Reality Theme Park

Avantis Systems, the creator of ClassVR, announce the launch of the world's first educational virtual reality theme park, Avanti's World!

GLOUCESTER, United Kingdom, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening its doors in January 2021, Avanti's World is a revolutionary way for students to explore virtual reality experiences linked together in one thrilling theme park. The park will contain six educational virtual reality 'Lands', covering all areas of the educational curriculum, with hundreds of scenes to explore, fully immersing students in a totally unique learning experience.

In addition, Avanti's World comes complete with a web-based learning platform, delivering additional educational resources and assessments, all based around the theme park's learning zones and scenes. A separate teacher login provides access to enhanced reporting tools, allowing them to monitor and grade students' progress through the park.

Powered by a brand-new collaborative VR technology, 'VRroom', students and teachers can explore and communicate together in Avanti's World as 'avatars', from anywhere with an internet connection. This teacher-student interaction is critical to the learning process, and has become even more important with a new reality of blended classrooms and learning from home. The clever tech also allows schools to use a 'VRroom room' via any web enabled device, making this virtual space available to all students.

The challenges of engaging students in a remote environment have been well documented over the past six months and with all the distractions the home environment offers, these innovative new products help keep students engaged, immersed and on-track.

In response to the changing needs of its global base of user schools, Avanti's World and VRroom are being given to all ClassVR users free of charge until the end of June 2021, helping bridge the gap between the physical classroom and the 'school at home', with VRroom set to be accessible to all schools globally later in 2021.

Huw Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Avantis comments:

"The entire landscape of the classroom has been turned on its head this year but the fundamentals of teacher-student interaction and keeping students engaged haven't changed. We're incredibly pleased to be giving this away to all our user schools and can't wait to see the impact it will have on student and teacher interaction".

ClassVR's meteoric rise over the past 3 years has seen the solution used by more than a million students in over 70 countries, with Avanti's World and VRroom now extending that outside of the physical classroom's walls.

To register for more updates on Avantis' VR theme park and gain an early access pass, please visit www.avantisworld.com/register

